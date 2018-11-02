Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Director Eric D. Hovde Sells 1,881 Shares

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) Director Eric D. Hovde sold 1,881 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $57,050.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLBK traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $507.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.30. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 100.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,306,000 after purchasing an additional 406,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 56.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 156,540 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 396.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 137,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 36.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 215.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82,897 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

