ODEM (ODE) Achieves Market Cap of $38.12 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002738 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $38.12 million and $514,497.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODEM has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149501 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00251054 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.43 or 0.09778904 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,002,386 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

