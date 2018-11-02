Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Fielmann (FIE) a €62.00 Price Target

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €62.00 ($72.09) target price from Oddo Bhf in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIE. Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.75 ($70.64).

Shares of FIE stock traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €58.10 ($67.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,396 shares. Fielmann has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

