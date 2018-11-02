Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of OFED stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 million, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of -0.21. Oconee Federal Financial has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Oconee Federal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

