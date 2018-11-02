OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCFC. BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OCFC opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly M. Guadagno purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $49,904.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 164,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.