Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Oasis Petroleum from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.37.

OAS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 8,700,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,827,441. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 15,467,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $200,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655,700 shares in the last quarter. Pine Brook Road Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,635,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,238,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $67,941,000 after acquiring an additional 974,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,422,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 744.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

