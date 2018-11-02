Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMP. Ifs Securities started coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of OMP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,012. The company has a market capitalization of $589.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 40.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,658.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

