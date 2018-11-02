Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. Has $47.41 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 10.6% of Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $47,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Lam Research by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.22.

Shares of LRCX opened at $151.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.42 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

