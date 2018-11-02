Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) Director Purchases $35,900.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,486.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OVLY opened at $18.05 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $155.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of -0.07.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5,893.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 281,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Oak Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

