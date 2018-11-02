NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $84.08. 12,498,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,288. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $69.72 and a twelve month high of $125.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,737,000 after purchasing an additional 464,290 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

