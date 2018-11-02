NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Given a $88.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) received a $88.00 price target from investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

NXPI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.75. 190,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,927. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $125.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

