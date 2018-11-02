NVR, Inc. (NVR) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 150,961.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 335,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVR by 339.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in NVR by 44.2% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 1,518.3% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $21,669,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price objective (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price objective (down from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $2,350.39 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,040.71 and a 52 week high of $3,700.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.94 by ($2.66). NVR had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $38.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,713.28, for a total value of $2,713,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,103,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert W. Henley sold 4,203 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,131.63, for a total transaction of $8,959,240.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,909.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $46,261,919 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

