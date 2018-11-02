Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NES) Major Shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. Buys 26,199 Shares of Stock

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $295,000.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gates Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 11th, Gates Capital Management, L.P. acquired 377,800 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $3,747,776.00.

NES stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 1,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,817. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,020,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions and wellsite logistics management, including the delivery, collection, treatment, and disposal of solid and liquid materials used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas.

