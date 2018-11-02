Nutrien (NTR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 130,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,723. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 4,210.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nutrien by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

