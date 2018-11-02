Numen Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 49,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Numen Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.3% of Numen Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,543,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,150,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,185,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,496,000 after acquiring an additional 277,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,822,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

