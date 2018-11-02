NTT Docomo (DCMYY) vs. GTX (GTXO) Financial Comparison

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTX has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of NTT Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. GTX does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NTT Docomo and GTX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 0 0 0 0 N/A GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NTT Docomo and GTX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $596.18 billion 0.13 $6.70 billion $1.82 11.89 GTX $530,000.00 0.55 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than GTX.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and GTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 16.01% 13.35% 10.10% GTX -264.10% N/A -460.79%

Summary

NTT Docomo beats GTX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. It also develops and owns LOCiMobile, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based social networking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphone, tablet, or any wireless devices; and other applications. GTX Corp has a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc. to incorporate its inductive charging technology, enhance and miniaturize the electronics, develop a BLE, and embed the final hardware assembly into SmartSole, a GPS tracking device. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

