NTT Docomo (DCM) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTT Docomo stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.10. NTT Docomo has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NTT Docomo by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in NTT Docomo during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in NTT Docomo by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in NTT Docomo by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in NTT Docomo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 39,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.