NS Partners Ltd Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $108.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.95 and a one year high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

