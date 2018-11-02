Novocure (NVCR) Shares Down 7%

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price was down 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 1,676,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 885,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Novocure from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 3.30.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yoram Palti sold 25,666 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,027,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,574 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,022,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,550 shares of company stock worth $5,300,083 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,862,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,084,000 after purchasing an additional 881,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,620,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,623,000 after purchasing an additional 846,277 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 652.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 506,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 501,203 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

