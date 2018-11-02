Northview Apartment Reit (NVU) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northview Apartment Reit’s FY2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Shares of TSE:NVU remained flat at $C$26.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 82,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,692. Northview Apartment Reit has a one year low of C$20.30 and a one year high of C$26.04.

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$88.90 million for the quarter.

