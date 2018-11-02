Northern Trust Corp Acquires 318,781 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 59.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 858,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,781 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 56,698 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 85.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,915,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $342.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

