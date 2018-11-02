Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,919 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Northern Oil & Gas worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $39,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 502.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,583 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $25,200,000. Nokota Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $20,570,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 170.8% in the second quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $2.93 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.20 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.