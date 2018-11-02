Northcoast Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – Northcoast Research decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report released on Monday, October 29th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of GT stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.69. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 796,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 95,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.9% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 208,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,803,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,057,000 after purchasing an additional 472,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

