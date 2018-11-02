Northcoast Research Comments on Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s FY2018 Earnings (CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $737.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTB. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

CTB opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.66. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 12.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.4% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 32.3% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 38.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 37.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

