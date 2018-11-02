Northcoast Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Data Corp (FDC)

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) – Northcoast Research decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for First Data in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Get First Data alerts:

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Data’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

FDC stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Data has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

In other First Data news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $3,898,013.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,473.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $3,759,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,408,272 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,432 shares of company stock worth $10,415,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in First Data by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Data by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,441 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of First Data by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,331,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,312,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.