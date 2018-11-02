Northcoast Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wood & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,578. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,676.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $454,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,129 shares of company stock worth $4,967,533. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

