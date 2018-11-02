Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $828,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 135.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 100,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $61.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of KO opened at $47.74 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $203.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

