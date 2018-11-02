Noranda Income Fund (NIF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:NIF opened at C$1.31 on Friday. Noranda Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$1.78.

Noranda Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended trust. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide stable, monthly distributions. The Fund owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and its ancillary assets (the Processing Facility) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate purchased from mining operations, and sells refined zinc products to customers in the open market.

