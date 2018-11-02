Nomura Reiterates Neutral Rating for Apple (AAPL)

Nomura reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Nomura currently has a $215.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Macquarie restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $272.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.40.

AAPL stock traded down $15.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.59. The stock had a trading volume of 48,055,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,150,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple has a 52 week low of $150.24 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,048.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.86, for a total value of $3,237,772.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,061.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,185 shares of company stock valued at $120,312,613. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

