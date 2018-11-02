Nomura Cuts DowDuPont (DWDP) Price Target to $73.00

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Nomura from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DWDP. UBS Group upped their target price on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.39.

DowDuPont stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. 14,897,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. DowDuPont has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DowDuPont will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 22,779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,087,000 after buying an additional 3,397,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,149,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,228,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,878,000 after buying an additional 882,544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,240,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,683,000 after buying an additional 765,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 902,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,494,000 after buying an additional 603,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

