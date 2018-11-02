Nomura Boosts GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Price Target to $140.00

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target boosted by Nomura from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,462. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $122.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 2.00.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.41. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 64.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

