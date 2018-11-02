Noble (NE) Raised to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Noble (NYSE:NE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NE. Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 price target on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Noble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price target on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Noble in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Get Noble alerts:

NYSE:NE opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Noble has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.25.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 81.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noble will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Noble by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,640,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noble during the second quarter worth approximately $12,669,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Noble by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,605,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 263.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,973,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,431,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble by 213.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 1,279,673 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.