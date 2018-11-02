Noah (NOAH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOAH. Nomura upgraded Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Noah in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NOAH stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $41.05. 491,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,491. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Noah has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Noah by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

