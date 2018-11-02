NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 241,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,871,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,005,000 after buying an additional 328,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,168,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,837,000 after purchasing an additional 541,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,373,000 after purchasing an additional 736,393 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,032,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,523 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,899,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. MED initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

