NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 2,384 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIF opened at $115.33 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.46 and a 52-week high of $141.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

TIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC raised Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

In related news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total transaction of $1,138,588.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $31,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares valued at $2,839,461. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

