Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 439 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,678 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,447,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,581 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $135.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 105.98 and a beta of 1.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,009 shares of company stock worth $4,431,583. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.74.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.