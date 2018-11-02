NiSource (NI) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.27.

NYSE NI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.43. 5,558,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,225. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.10 million. NiSource had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.46%.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.27.

In other NiSource news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $722,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,925.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

