NiSource (NI) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NiSource (NYSE:NI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NI. Mizuho cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

NYSE NI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. 312,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,014. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.10 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,925.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $722,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 27.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 505,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in NiSource by 750.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 159,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 140,585 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

