Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

CORR stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $432.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.53). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

