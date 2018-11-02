Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $196,000 Stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $57,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 622,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $156,004. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

UMH opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 101.41%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 114 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

