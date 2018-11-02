Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 17,020 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,020 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 8,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “$108.44” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NTRS opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $87.98 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Northern Trust announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 21,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $2,372,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 9,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,812 shares of company stock worth $5,639,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.