Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $13.33 Million Position in Incyte Co. (INCY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Incyte by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Incyte by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Incyte by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Incyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. JMP Securities cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.48.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,100. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.92 and a beta of 1.12. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $449.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.34 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

