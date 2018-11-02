Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,906,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,787,000 after buying an additional 2,030,430 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,602.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,312,000 after buying an additional 1,309,887 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,873,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,838.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 874,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,612,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,228,000 after buying an additional 790,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.02.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Wolfe Research cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $198,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $48,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,861 shares of company stock worth $386,145 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

