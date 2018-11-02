Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Aon PLC (AON)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.6% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of AON worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 1,468.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of AON by 50.0% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $159.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,962.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

