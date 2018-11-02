Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Position Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,287 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 28.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 327,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 77.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 482,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nielsen from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

