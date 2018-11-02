NFI Group (NFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.47

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$43.47 and last traded at C$43.74, with a volume of 145005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.60.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$868.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$866.11 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

