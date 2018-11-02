NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $275.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $254.77 and a 52-week high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

