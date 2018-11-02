Newfield Exploration (NFX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

NYSE:NFX traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,713,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,108. Newfield Exploration has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,420 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Newfield Exploration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

