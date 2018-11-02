Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.81.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,347.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,449.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 90.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 877,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 241.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,178,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 833,230 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,895,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,095,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,697 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.