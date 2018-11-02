New Home Company Inc (NWHM) Major Shareholder Sells $190,575.00 in Stock

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) major shareholder Second Curve Capital Llc sold 27,500 shares of New Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $190,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Second Curve Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Second Curve Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares of New Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $68,800.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Second Curve Capital Llc sold 13,000 shares of New Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $89,310.00.

Shares of NWHM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,770. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. New Home Company Inc has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter. New Home had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 1.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Home in the second quarter valued at $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of New Home by 74.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of New Home by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Home by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of New Home by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

